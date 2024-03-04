LSP Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. CrowdStrike accounts for about 0.1% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $274.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $315.20. 3,194,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,065. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,242.46, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

