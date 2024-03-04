Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after buying an additional 9,175,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after buying an additional 10,991,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lucid Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after buying an additional 4,171,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after buying an additional 2,569,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

