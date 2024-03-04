Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of LYFT opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lyft has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 645,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,679,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 645,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,197. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,729 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lyft by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

