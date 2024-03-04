Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Macfarlane Group Trading Up 1.2 %

MACF stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £198.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,245.00 and a beta of 0.71. Macfarlane Group has a twelve month low of GBX 98.38 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.78 ($1.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.23.

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

