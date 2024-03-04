Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Marathon Oil worth $51,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504,754 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after acquiring an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.21. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Oil

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.