Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,409 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $39,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 34.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,419,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after buying an additional 95,003 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 54.3% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after buying an additional 4,634,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $77.61 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of -119.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.74.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

