MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $89.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $84.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 44,834.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,970,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MasTec by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

