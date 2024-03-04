MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $84.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 1.60. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,633,000 after acquiring an additional 238,874 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in MasTec by 891.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in MasTec by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

