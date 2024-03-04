MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.83 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.53-1.178 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

