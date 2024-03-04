MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$32.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MEG. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.00.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$28.94. 1,480,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,935. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.79 and a 1 year high of C$30.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.27.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

