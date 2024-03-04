Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Merck KGaA Stock Up 0.3 %

About Merck KGaA

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.27. 412,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,221. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

Recommended Stories

