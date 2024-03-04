MeridianLink (MLNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

NYSE MLNK opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 0.93. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research raised MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $247,804.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,110.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,555,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,673,423 shares of company stock worth $30,658,617. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MeridianLink by 1,539.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in MeridianLink by 81.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MeridianLink by 240.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MeridianLink by 222.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

