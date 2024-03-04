Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 25.8% in February

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust by 67.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

Mesa Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.66. 15,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,306. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

