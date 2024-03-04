Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Legal & General Group Plc’s 8th Largest Position

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,005,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 647,939 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,204,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,211,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $664,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 22,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,486 shares of company stock valued at $475,443,739 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $502.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,674,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,423,455. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.82 and a 12-month high of $504.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.87.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

