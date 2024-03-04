Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTAL. National Bank Financial began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital set a $15.00 target price on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
MTAL opened at $12.30 on Monday. Metals Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
