MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Cap of $524.31 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $524.31 million and $49.26 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $99.86 or 0.00150603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 103.43296797 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $38,616,905.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

