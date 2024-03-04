Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Metro Price Performance

Metro stock remained flat at $6.56 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Metro has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

About Metro

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

