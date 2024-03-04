MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Down 25.3% in February

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.33. 38,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.