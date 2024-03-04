MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,672,000 after buying an additional 234,058 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

