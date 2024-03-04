Michael Harold Vels Buys 6,500 Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00.
TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$13.86 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.31.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -269.70%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
