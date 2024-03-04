MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,192.30

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,192.30 and last traded at $1,192.30, with a volume of 138359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,079.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $620.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.15.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total transaction of $2,843,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total value of $2,397,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total transaction of $2,843,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,725 shares of company stock valued at $68,565,776. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

