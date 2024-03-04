MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Stock analysts at Hovde Group started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOFG. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Up 2.7 %

MOFG traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $364.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.94. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

