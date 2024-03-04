Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $32,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 408.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

