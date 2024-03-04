Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,997. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $20.82.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million.

