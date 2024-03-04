Nano Price Reaches $1.41 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002124 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $188.49 million and $5.59 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,612.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.81 or 0.00670761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00133814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00051993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00224781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00172449 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00042978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

