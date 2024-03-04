NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NSTG opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 405.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 153,378 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,924,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $597,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 289.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,050,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

