National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$109.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$107.08.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE NA opened at C$106.71 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$108.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$102.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$95.58.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

