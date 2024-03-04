National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$107.08.

NA opened at C$106.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$108.17.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

