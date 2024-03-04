Needham & Company LLC Boosts Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $241.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $241.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DUOL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.75.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $236.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 695.58 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total transaction of $1,713,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total transaction of $1,713,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $7,563,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,600. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 39.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 43.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 234,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

