Needham & Company LLC Boosts Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $65.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Merus stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Merus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,553,000 after purchasing an additional 319,301 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 751,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Merus by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Merus by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,275,000 after acquiring an additional 376,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

