Needham & Company LLC Cuts DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $10.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCGO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DocGo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get DocGo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCGO

DocGo Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.11 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in DocGo by 55.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DocGo by 352.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,941 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the second quarter worth about $9,407,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocGo by 77.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 976,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocGo by 34.8% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 709,553 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.