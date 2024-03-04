Needham & Company LLC Lowers Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target to $10.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $201.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,926.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,483 shares of company stock valued at $948,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vacasa by 228.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Vacasa by 554.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the period. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

