Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0187

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $816.10 million and approximately $138.56 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,403.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00661461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00132959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00051190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00221873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00173062 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00042527 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,355,902,338 coins and its circulating supply is 43,663,718,542 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.