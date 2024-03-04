NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,208.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,017,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 37.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $111.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

