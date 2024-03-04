Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $42,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $10,118,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $131.30 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.64.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,310 shares of company stock worth $38,078,625. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

