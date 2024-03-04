Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $51,632.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 509,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,705.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $51,632.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 509,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,705.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $70,915.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,619 shares of company stock worth $574,825 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

About Neuronetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 118,131 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 969,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 180,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.