New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.65

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.65 and last traded at $97.65, with a volume of 3569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.50.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

