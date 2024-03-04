NIO (NIO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect NIO to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. NIO has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

