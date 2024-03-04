NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $5.78

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.58. NIO shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 17,907,925 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NIO by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

