NioCorp Developments (NB) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NioCorp Developments to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ rivals have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -76.22% -4.20% -4.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -1.97 NioCorp Developments Competitors $7.46 billion $1.11 billion 6.68

NioCorp Developments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NioCorp Developments and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 1102 2428 2950 105 2.31

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 383.87%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 56.96%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

NioCorp Developments rivals beat NioCorp Developments on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

