Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 76,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 123,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$191.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Dynasty Minerals news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

