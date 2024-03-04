Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Short Interest Update

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,808,600 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 5,340,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.7 days.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0738 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -341.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

