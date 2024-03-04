Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 65,337 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 135.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,358,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,551,000 after purchasing an additional 781,986 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 116.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,071,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,565,000 after purchasing an additional 575,818 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.9 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.84. 4,981,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,479. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $128.77. The company has a market capitalization of $573.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

