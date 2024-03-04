Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.12

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 64839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

NRIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 40.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,593,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 331,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

