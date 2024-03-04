Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 46,391 shares during the period. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.3 %

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

