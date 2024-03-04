NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Legal & General Group Plc’s 3rd Largest Position

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,151,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 714,106 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.65% of NVIDIA worth $7,025,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 58,042.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $785,081,000 after buying an additional 1,852,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $36.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $859.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,995,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,068,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $627.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $862.22.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

