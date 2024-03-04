NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.5% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $1,092,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $25.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $848.58. 16,385,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,769,953. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $627.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $853.86.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.90.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

