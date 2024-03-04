NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 16,795 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $257.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day moving average is $208.48. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $259.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

