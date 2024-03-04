Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,149,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 230,200,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

