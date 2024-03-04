Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $38.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 44,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 394,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 114,509 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,957,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,959,000 after buying an additional 743,815 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 272,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

